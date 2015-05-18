Samsung announces imminent arrival of blue and green Galaxy S6

Samsung has announced the official launch of two new colours for its flagship Galaxy S6 handsets – and although exactly when they’ll be available in the UK hasn’t been confirmed, we shouldn’t have long to wait now.

The new colours are blue topaz for the Galaxy S6, and green emerald for the S6 Edge, which join the existing palette of white, black and gold.

Younghee Lee, Executive VP of Global Marketing, IT & Mobile Division at Samsung ElectronicS, commented: “The Blue Topaz Galaxy S6 represents the perfect fashion accessory for style-conscious consumers looking for a vibrant, expressive and distinctive colour, and the Green Emerald Galaxy S6 edge provides a simply stunning colour choice that meets the needs of those who want a sophisticated, yet unique looking mobile device.

“We aim to bring a truly one-of-a-kind smartphone to consumers and provide them with a seamless combination of dynamic beauty and meaningful purpose, complementing every part of their mobile lives.”

Samsung’s press blurb even gets a psychologist, Dr. Donna Dawson, in to tell us that those who pick the blue S6 “are likely to be more self-confident, fastidious, discriminating, sensitive, exacting, and intuitive”, and green S6 Edge buyers will be “balanced, loyal, hard-working, honest, benevolent and concerned for others.”

Or, possibly, they’ll be people who like blue and green respectively.

These new colours will be available worldwide on all models (32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage).

