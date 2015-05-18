Sony planning Xperia Z4 global launch

Sony originally launched the Xperia Z4 through a blog post, revealing it would be available in Japan in the coming months, with no plans to launch worldwide.

It looks like we might have a more alluring event in place on 26 May in New Delhi. Invites hint at Sony announcing the release date for the international version of the Xperia Z4, alongside the launch of the Xperia M4 Aqua.

The M4 Aqua will be the main focus for the Indian event. The device will feature a fully waterproof design, with a higher water resistance rating than the Xperia Z4. It should feature mid-range specs, including the Snapdragon 615 processor and 2GB of RAM.

Sony has been particularly quiet when it comes to the Xperia Z4 international launch. If it does announce the release dates at the event, we expect Europe will be first, followed by a delayed launch in the US.

The Xperia Z3 did nothing for Sony in terms of market share, still well below the top five smartphone providers. It forced the Japanese company to look into selling the mobile division, but chief executive Kazuo Hirai has said it is not for sale.

This year, Sony plans to drop the fleet of devices it is selling to turn a profit, alongside lowering the availability to cut distribution and inventory costs. That means if the Xperia Z4 international launch is not announced at the New Delhi event, there is a high chance it won’t be announced at all.