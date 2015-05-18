Steve Jobs changed the world, says Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a speech to George Washington University graduates recently, and what he told them was basically to follow the footsteps of the late Steve Jobs.

As Cook put it, Steve Jobs was the one who flipped the whole work/life thing upside down, forcing the current Apple CEO to change his views on what work was in the first place.

"I always figured that work was work," CNN quotes Cook saying. "There were things I wanted to change about the world, but I figured that was what I had to do on my own time. Steve didn't see it that way. He convinced me that if we made great products, we too could change the world."

And of course, as the perfect example, Cook took the current sensitive events taking place in the US –racial prejudice in the police force.

"Cook also referred to citizen journalists who use their smartphones to capture and report police brutality. He got loud applause when he said that Apple products can empower people who witness injustice, because people now have a camera in their pocket all the time“, CNN says.

"At Apple, we believe the work should be more than about improving your own self; it's about improving others' lives as well," Cook said. "We believe that a company with values and acts on them really can change the world."

Cook also explained how Jobs persuaded him that "doing good and doing well“ were not mutually exclusive. For example, features on certain Apple devices allow blind people to communicate with friends and family.

His entire speech, including how he met George Wallace and Jimmy Carter can be found here.