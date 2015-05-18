Twitter unveils Taylor Swift emoji for Bad Blood video

Twitter has revealed a custom emoji for the release of the hotly anticipated music video for the latest Taylor Swift single “Bad Blood.”

Whenever users of the micro-blogging site use the hashtag #BadBloodMusicVideo, an emoji resembling a band-aid with a bullet hole in it will appear, a reference to the song’s lyrics.

Although Swifties that use the social media site are likely to be delighted, the hype surrounding the video could scarcely get any bigger in any case. Videos for the previously released singles from her “1989” album have achieved huge viewing figures. Shake It Off and Blank Space both have in excess of 800 million YouTube hits.

The Bad Blood emoji is only available for today, but it is likely to see plenty of use after the video was revealed to contain an all-star cast. The explosion-heavy affair sees Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez face off against one another supported by a who’s who of the rich and famous.

Joining Swift in the Bad Blood video is Hayley Williams of Paramore, model Cara Delevingne, Jessica Alba, Girls writer Lena Dunham and Ellie Goulding, the last of which spouts a rocket launcher. The video premiere also served as the opportunity to release a remix of the song, which features rapper Kendrick Lamar.

This is not the first time that Twitter has used emojis to provide a marketing boost. Partnering with Disney for the trailer reveal of the new Star Wars film, The Force Awakens, social media users were able to post C3PO, Stormtrooper and BB8 images by using the corresponding hashtag.

The decision to implement a Taylor Swift emoji not only helps publicise the new video, but also her success at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. The event took place in Las Vegas last night and saw the singer pick up the Top Female Artist award.

