Watch the first trailer of the new Steve Jobs biopic starring Michael Fassbender

Two years after Aston Kutcher starred as Steve Jobs, the new and upcoming 2015 biopic of the Apple co-founder has seen its first trailer released by Universal in preparation for its October release.

The film, which is based on Walter Isaacson's biography and is directed by Danny Boyle, will showcase Jobs' life story prior to the three milestone launches of his ideas, such as the original Mac in 1984, the NeXT computer in 1998 and the iMac 10 years later.

The Jobs film was originally set to be produced by Sony Pictures, but later on was taken by Universal after the former failed to secure a director and actor for Jobs.

Leonardo Dicaprio and Christian Bale were the first two contenders for the role of Jobs, which was eventually landed by Michael Fassbender.

It also stars Kate Winslet as Joanna Hoffman, former marketing chief of Apple's Macintosh division, Seth Rogen as co-founder Steve Wozniak, and Jeff Daniels as former Apple CEO John Sculley.

The film is being written by Aaron Sorkin, who is also credited with Facebook film 'The Social Network.'

While the film is set to be released in the US in October, in the UK its scheduled release will be in November 2015.