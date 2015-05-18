Xiaomi is opening Mi stores in the UK tomorrow

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is about to open its first dedicated Mi stores in the UK, France, Germany and the United States tomorrow.

The announcement was made via the company's official Facebook account, and in it the company said it will sell a range of products from 5,000 mAH and 10,400 mAH power banks, the Mi Band and Mi Headphones.

"For the 1st time ever, fans in US, UK, France and Germany can shop on mi.com (beta test) and purchase star accessories like the 5000mAh and 10400mAh Mi power banks, Mi Band and Mi Headphones!“ it says in the post.

In order to get your hands on one of these devices, you will first need to open an account in the shop, and make sure you do it fast because Xiaomi says these products will launch in only limited quantities, so there's a chance you might not get one.

"Very limited quantities will be available on 19 May, 1pm CEST. Sign up for a Mi Account (https://account.xiaomi.com/pass/register?&_locale=en) now and log in early before the sale starts.“

The site also offers a couple of smartphones and tablet devices, including the Mi 4i, the Mi4, Redmi Note 4G and Redmi 2, as well as the Mi Pad and the Mi TV. However, the prices for these devices have not yet been revealed.

The 10400mAh Mi power bank will be sold for $13.99 (£9), while the Mi Headphones cost $79.99 (£51). The company's fitness and activity tracker with one month battery life, the Mi Band, costs $14.99 (£9.57), while the 500mAh battery pack can be bought for $9.99 (£6.38).