15-inch MacBook Pro and 27-inch iMac updates planned this Wednesday

Apple might be planning two updates to the 15-inch MacBook Pro and 27-inch iMac on Wednesday, pointing to no changes on the two devices apart from specification updates.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro will receive the same processor and graphics card updates that were added to the 12-inch MBP in March, alongside the Force Touch trackpad. It looks like the whole fleet will receive the Force Touch trackpad update, allowing Apple to entice more customers with its new touch mechanism.

Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said: “The response to the new MacBook and updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display has been amazing, and today we are thrilled to bring the new Force Touch trackpad, faster flash storage and longer battery life to the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display.

"Customers love the groundbreaking iMac with Retina 5K display, and now with a new lower starting price, even more people can experience the best desktop we’ve ever made."

The 27-inch iMac with non-retina display will also be updated, although we haven’t heard confirmation as to whether the retina display will be updated. Apple will push both updates on its online store this Wednesday.

Both shipping dates have been slipping as Apple prepares to change the inventory of both products. The update should come in the form of an announcement on the blog, instead of Apple updating customers at its annual developer conference next month.

Considering the launch of the 5K iMac and 12-inch MacBook happened in late 2014, we do not expect Apple to launch any more big product updates in the first half of 2015. The iPad Pro and updated 12-inch MacBook should be part of the second half 2015 launch lineup.

Apple might reveal the iPad Pro at WWDC 2015, alongside iOS 9, the next Mac OS X and two new streaming services for music and TV.