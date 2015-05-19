Apple announces the new MacBook Pro and iMac computers

Apple fans around the world with extra cash in their pockets have reasons to feel jolly, as their favourite company has just upgraded two of its models, the MacBook Pro, and the iMac.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro comes with the Retina display, a 2.2 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.4 GHz, 16GB of memory, 256GB of flash storage and Intel Iris Pro graphics, setting you back £1,599

There’s also a 2.5Ghz quad-core Intel Core i7 version, with 512GB of flash storage and AMD Radeon R9 M370X graphics, and that one will cost you £1,999. But the star of the show is most definitely the Force Touch trackpad “that brings a new dimension of interactivity to the Mac”, as it says in the press release.

The new trackpad supports a range of new gestures, including the new Force click, and APIs are available for third-party developers to incorporate Force Touch capabilities into their apps.

The updated 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display also features up to 2.5 times faster flash storage than the previous generation, with throughput up to 2GBps, and offers an additional hour of battery life, with up to nine hours of wireless web browsing and up to nine hours of iTunes movie playback.

As for the iMac, it now comes with a resolution of 5,120 x 2,880, and the price of £1,599. It features a 3.3 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost Speeds up to 3.7 GHz and AMD Radeon R9 M290 graphics. The new iMac also includes 8GB of memory and 1TB of storage, as well as four USB 3.0 ports and two Thunderbolt 2 ports that deliver up to 20Gbps each, twice the bandwidth of the previous generation.

The top-end iMac with Retina 5K display now starts at £1,849 and features a 3.5 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.9 GHz, AMD Radeon R9 M290X graphics and a 1TB Fusion Drive.

Every new Mac comes with OS X Yosemite, and can be found in Apple stores and online right here.