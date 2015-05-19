Apple's decade long HDTV plans scrapped

Rumours of Apple’s HDTV crop up every year, and every year we are left disappointed when no TV news is brought to any of the big events hosted at Cupertino. This year might be different, with rumours Apple has finally canned the TV experiment.

That’s according to The Wall Street Journal, who claim Apple dropped the 4K TV last year. It now plans to make big changes with the Apple TV design, alongside an internet TV service to rival Netflix, Sling TV and PlayStation Vue.

Rumours started flying after Steve Jobs biography was published. At the end of the biography, Jobs told author Walter Isaacson that he had “cracked” the television. This lead to all sorts of reports that Apple was planning major changes in the TV industry.

Sadly, whatever ideas Jobs had planned never came to fruition. It seems Apple was not able to create a TV compelling enough to sell, even though the Apple logo alone would attract a flurry of buyers—Apple might also be worried the TV business is not very profitable.

It is not all gloom, the Apple TV revamp could be a huge upgrade on the current third-generation set-top box. We might see video games, TV shows, movies, app streaming all bundled into one platform.

Apple is in talks with Disney, CBS, HBO and trying to get back on talking terms with NBC Universal, after a fallout with Comcast. It plans to have all of the TV channels available through an al-a-carte style system, with an opening package costing £20 - £30 per month.

Source: WSJ