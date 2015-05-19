Daily deal: Save £80 on an Oppo Find 7 SIM-free smartphone

So, it looks like the summer has deserted us for the time being, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected this afternoon.

But don't be too sad, as today's daily deal features a 32GB Oppo Find 7 4G SIM-Free smartphone, which can be yours for £299.99, a saving of £79.01 (21 per cent).

If you're in need of a new smartphone, but aren't interested in splashing out £600 for an Apple iPhone 6 or Samsung Galaxy S6, the Oppo Find 7 is a great alternative for a fraction of the price.

It features a 5.5-inch QHD display with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and a 538 pixel density, a Snapdragon 801 processor clocked at 2.5Ghz, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 3,000mAh removable battery.

The display is designed to work flawlessly, even through water droplets or while wearing gloves and uses Gorilla Glass 3 to make it 40 per cent stronger than a normal screen.

And if that's not enough, the Oppo Find 7 also boasts 32GB of memory which can be expanded to 128GB via a microSD card and comes with a VOOC rapid charging system which can charge the battery to 75 per cent in just 30 minutes.

To get this deal for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.