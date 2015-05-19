Government intervenes to get GCHQ off the hook

The Government Communications Headquarters has been one of the most influential and damaging surveillance and hacking departments, using surveillance through Internet, mobile and hacking important wireless companies like Belgacom and Gemalto for information on people and world leaders.

Despite the overwhelming evidence for cutting the GCHQ surveillance programs, the UK government recently made a change to the Computer Misuse Act 1990 - the act Privacy International and other organisations were looking to use against the GCHQ - in order to defend the UK police and GCHQ hacking.

The Serious Crime Bill 2015, which is inside the Computer Misuse Act, was changed on 15 May, one day before the trial started. The UK government declared it a clarification on the act, but many privacy advocates claim it is a move to block any further court cases against Britain’s spying agency.

The change in the bill allows GCHQ and the UK police to be exempt from any investigation into hacking, even if it is unlawful. It is just one of the many slimy moves made by The Conservative Party to strengthen surveillance and hacking by the government, while punishing hackers in the country with hefty sentences.

Privacy International will continue to look into the changes and try and fight the surveillance network, but it is going to be a lot harder now that the UK government is blocking any attempts to shut down the GCHQ’s surveillance.

"There have been no changes made to the Computer Misuse Act 1990 by the Serious Crime Act 2015 that increase or expand the ability of the intelligence agencies to carry out lawful cybercrime investigation,” said a Home Office spokesperson. “It would be inappropriate to comment further while proceedings are ongoing."

The Conservative Party plan to reintroduce the Snooper’s Charter alongside attacking people who do not show “British values”, whatever that means.

In an almost Marvel villain-like statement, Prime Minister David Cameron said “For too long, we have been a passively tolerant society, saying to our citizens 'as long as you obey the law, we will leave you alone.’”