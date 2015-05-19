Grand Theft Auto 5 smashes the 50 million sales milestone

Rockstar Games parent Take Two Interactive announced Grand Theft Auto 5 has managed to sell over 50 million units (52 million exactly) since its launch two years ago, taking it account sales across all five platforms: Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, Windows PC.

That makes Grand Theft Auto 5 the third best selling video game of all time (not including Wii Sports), behind Minecraft and EA Mobile’s Tetris. Rockstar plans to continue developing Grand Theft Auto 5 content through the Online multiplayer, alongside potential DLC for the single-player, although that will be less frequent.

We are not sure if these figures take into account digital sales on PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Take Two said the number was the amount shipped to retailers, but it is not clear if Steam (or Valve) is a retailer or a store provider, we expect Take Two has bundled all sales across digital and retail platforms.

Grand Theft Auto 5 offered a unique and huge open world spanning three separate areas, similar to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, but without mini-Vegas added in the top-right of the map to spice things up.

Rockstar Games is planning a few new titles for next year. Take Two hinted in the earnings call that a triple-A title will be shown at E3, with a launch date in spring 2016. That game may be Rockstar’s highly anticipated Red Dead, or potentially the sequel to Bully.

Take Two also revealed sales for Evolve, hitting 2.5 million as of last month. Turtle Rock Studios tried a new formula of 4 v 1 with Evolve, but the gameplay was too static and gamers started moving away from the game after a few hours. It was also laced with DLC and microtransactions, which a lot of PC gamers abhor.