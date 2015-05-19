Hello Sense sleep tracker unboxing

In a world where we are becoming increasingly concerned with tracking every aspect of our lives, there's one are that is often overlooked: Our sleeping habits.

There are now an abundance of wearables and fitness trackers available that enable us to track a number of health metrics, such as the number of steps we take, how far we walked or how long we've been sitting down for.

Of course, several of these devices offer sleep tracking functionality - like the Jawbone Up of Fitbit Flex for example - but that is not their primary function.

Now, there is a new device in town that is focused exclusively on recording the quality of our sleep and it's called Sense, created by San Francisco-based company Hello.

Sense claims to be "the first system for understanding your sleep and bedroom" and combines "the insight of your sleep patterns with the data of the environment in your bedroom."

Basically, the device itself sits on your bedside table and connects to a smartphone app. Then, a small circular device called a 'Sleep Pill' syncs to Sense and attaches to your pillow to monitor your movements during the night.

Features of Sense include:

A microphone - to record snoring, sleep talking and noise disturbances.

An ambient light sensor - to monitor the levels of light in your bedroom.

Temperature and humidity sensors - to learn under which conditions you sleep best.

A particulate sensor - to monitor any particles of dust or pollen floating around.

A speaker - to wake you up.

Through the data collected by all of these different sensors, the Sense calculates your sleep score for the previous night and generates a minute-by-minute record of your night, broken down into light, medium and deep sleep.

There is even a smart alarm, which makes use of ten different sounds that are "designed to wake you up in the most natural way possible" at the lightest part of your sleep cycle within 30 minutes prior to the time you set.

Check our unboxing video of the Hello Sense above to get a closer look at the device itself.