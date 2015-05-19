LG G4 on pre-order, hits UK shelves next week

LG recently announced that its G4 flagship phone has begun to roll out across the globe, and now UK pre-orders have kicked off, with a release date being confirmed.

So when will you be able to get your hands on the LG G4? As we previously saw, online retailer Clove has an in-stock date of May 28, and it turned out this was bang on the money, as Trusted Reviews reports – you’ll be able to snag the phone a week on Thursday.

The non-leather version will set you back £500 at Clove, and Carphone Warehouse now has its pre-order tariffs up, with buyers able to get it for free on a £35 per month contract – that’s on Vodafone with 1,000 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of 4G data.

You can get it slightly cheaper than that, at £32 per month with both EE and Vodafone – the Voda deal cuts the minutes and data in half compared to the above (500 plus 500MB), but only asks for a tenner upfront.

EE actually offers two tariffs at £32 per month, but asks for £50 and £110 upfront respectively. With the former you get 1,000 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of 4G data, and the latter ups the ante to unlimited minutes and 5GB of data.

Carphone Warehouse has the black leather version of the LG G4 as an exclusive, and a special offer whereby you get an LG P7 Music Flow Bluetooth speaker (worth £129) for free with any G4. That’s worth thinking about if you’re in the market for a portable speaker, plus you can hook it up to an LG TV, should you own one.

Only the first 400 LG G4 customers get the free speaker, mind you.

