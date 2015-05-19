LG G4c unveiled, goes on sale next month

LG has announced the mini version of its flagship G4 handset, which is known as the LG G4c (a small ‘c’ for compact).

It drops the screen size down 0.5in from the G4’s 5.5in size, but a 5in display is still ample for many – and the space savings mean reduced dimensions of 139.7 x 69.8 x 10.2mm, which is 9.2mm less than the G4 in terms of height, and 6.3mm less width.

LG notes that the G4c keeps many of the same premium features of the G4 – Gesture Shot, Glance View and Knock Code are all here, for example – although there are cut-backs including a reduction of the rear camera from 16 megapixels to 8 megapixels, and that 5in display only having a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

Other specs include a lesser 1.2GHz quad-core CPU, but the phone won’t need nearly as much power to drive that lower resolution screen. There’s 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, plus microSD for expansion, and a 2,540mAh removable battery.

The front camera is a 5 megapixel affair, and the phone supports 4G, NFC and Wi-Fi 802.11n.

Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile, said: “The G4c is a perfect example of what we mean by a premium smartphone experience without a premium price. We are committed to offering consumers in fast-growing markets LG devices that not only deliver performance, but also look good while doing so. The G4c will surpass customers’ expectations of what an LG phone should be.”

As for the release date, the LG G4c will be out in June, following the G4’s launch which is next week. Pricing for this mini version is yet to be confirmed.