Mobile data traffic set to rocket over next four years

New research has forecast that mobile data traffic, generated by Smartphones, Featurephones and Tablets, will approach almost 197,000 PB (Petabytes) by 2019, equivalent to over 10 billion Blu-ray movies, according to Juniper Research.

The research, Mobile Data Offload & Onload: Wi-Fi, Small Cell & Network Strategies 2015-2019 estimates that the average monthly data usage by smartphone and tablet users will double over the next four years. The daily media consumption by mobile users will continue to rise, bolstered by the rise in 4G adoption and factors such as HD video usage.

In 2014, data traffic generated by smartphones, featurephones and tablets in the Far East & China exceeded that of North America for the first time.

Additionally, the research observed that Wi-Fi has now become an integral part of operators’ network strategy. Wi-Fi is not just being used for data offload, but also to maintain call connection quality in challenging network topologies. For example, EE UK launched its Wi-Fi calling feature on a selected number of handsets in April 2015.

“Certainly, video is forming an ever-greater proportion of network traffic. For example, Juniper Research anticipates that video traffic over smartphones will increase by nearly 8 times between 2014 and 2019”, added research author Nitin Bhas.

Video currently accounts for around 60 per cent of global IP traffic and, in some developed markets, this proportion is likely to exceed 70 per cent in 2-3 years.

The Wi-Fi Calling Operators whitepaper is available to download from the new Juniper Research website together with further details of the full research

The post Mobile Devices Generate the Equivalent of 10 Billion Blu-ray Movies by 2019 appeared first on IT SECURITY GURU.