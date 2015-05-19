Popular torrent distributor EZTV shut down following scam

Popular TV torrent distributor EZTV has announced it will shut down following a scammer’s attack on the domains registered to the group. The leader NovaKing announced his resignation from the torrenting world earlier this week, citing the endless battles against corporations and scammers attempting to destroy EZTV as the main reason for quitting.

EZTV came to prominence in 2005, after a collection of popular TV torrent distributors went offline. The nonprofit service offered high quality torrents for TV shows faster than any other provider, and made a name on The Pirate Bay and other torrenting sites.

It has continued this reputation of high quality, clean torrents since, becoming the major provider in the torrenting scene. Popcorn Time even uses EZTV for its TV shows, showing it is the most reliable provider when it comes to speed and security.

EZTV utilised a team of developers from around the world capable of moving the service and domain name, but a few months ago it lost .IT registry and was unable to claim it back without a court order, according to sladinki007, a member of EZTV’s staff.

Things got even worse when the .cn and .se domains were taken over by scammers, who used the same names and addresses as EZTV to trick providers into thinking it was the same people.

The new owners are pushing new torrents out filled with malware and all sorts of nasty viruses, alongside asking for donations to Bitcoin. The Pirate Bay, Kickasstorrents and a few other providers are already warning torrenters about the fall of EZTV.

Even though it will be hard to replace EZTV, a few prominent TV torrent distributors are already picking up the slack, and the state of torrenting should be back to normal in a few weeks.