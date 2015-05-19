How to tune in to the Thinking Digital livestream

As the Thinking Digital 2015 conference draws near, all those who can't make it to Gateshead in time to attend it, have the opportunity to tune into the livestream event.

The event, taking place from 19 – 21 May 2015 in the Sage Gateshead concert venue, will host some of the finest thinkers and entrepreneurs in the tech industry world.

The show will thus host Pixar’s Digital Lumiere Holly Lloyd, BBC’s Audience Pathfinder Holly Goodier, and Microsoft’s former e-scientist Tony Hey, to name a few.

The event is in its eight year of existence, and will tackle some interesting ideas, including philosopher Luciano Floridi’s theory of the “Fourth Revolution”.

The Fourth Revolution, or The Turing Revolution, states that our role as agents in this society is being reconsidered and shaped by living in an age of mass information and data.

Tuning into the livestream of the event is fairly straightforward, but not completely open to the public. In order to tune in you will need to sign up and let the organisers send you a link.

You will need to visit the Thinking Digital Livestream Signup Page, where you need to enter your first name, last name, country and e-mail address. Once you’ve done that, you will be emailed the link for the livestream by Tuesday night.