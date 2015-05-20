Apple updates the Watch OS to 1.0.1

Apple has released the first patch for the Watch, bringing its software to version 1.0.1. The new upgrade brings a couple of bug fixes, as well as improvements to the Watch OS.

Among the bug fixes, notable mentions are the stand activity measurement and the improved calorie burner.

The activity measurement would sometimes register a need to stand up while already standing, which is now fixed.

The improved calorie burner is accompanied by the improved support of distance and pace measurement during outdoor workouts and better support for third-party apps.

As for the improvements, Siri has gotten an improved performance, and the Watch now support seven more languages.

Those languages include Brazilian Portuguese, Danish, Dutch, Swedish, Russian, Thai and Turkish.

There are two ways for you to update your precious Watch, one is to follow the process written down in Apple’s knowledge base (very simple), or you can follow these steps:

Plug your Watch to a power outlet and have it charged to 50 per cent or more.

Connect it to Wi-Fi.

Within the Apple Watch app navigate to the My Watch tab > General > Software Update.

If prompted, enter your iPhone or Apple Watch passcode.

Wait until the Apple logo progress indicator to appear and complete

The Apple Watch will now restart and it will be complete!

The Watch is Apple’s take on the smartwatch industry, and as usual, the company has struck a chord yet again. The watch was the most anticipated hardware of 2015, and it comes in three variants: the classic, the sports version and the luxury version.

The luxury Watch Edition is worth more than £6,000.