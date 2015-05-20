How to disable Caps Lock in Windows

Don't you just hate the Caps Lock key? I mean really, don't you despise the damn thing? Always there, watching, silently judging you for putting only first letters in a sentence in capital?

Do you also wake up at night screaming, after a nightmare in which you could only type in Caps?

OK, I'm really bad at humour, I'll stop.

This is a tutorial on how to disable the Caps Lock key so that you never again press it by accident and have your girlfriend thinking you're yelling at her.

OK, stopping, right now.

This tutorial has only one step: Take a knife and pull the damn thing out.

Or, you can change the Windows registry so that the button does absolutely nothing when pressed. Changing the registry can be a bit tricky, but luckily for everyone, there have been people with these problems before who made the registry patch publicly available.

In case you're not interested in butchering your keyboard and would like the software solution, here's what you need to do:

Create a Restore point

First thing first, and that is to create a backup registry file, just in case something goes wrong. Press Start, and type Restore Point in the search. The first result should be "Create a Restore Point“. Click the Create button and follow the prompts. Don’t continue until the restore point has been created.

Now that you're set, you can download the registry presets (courtesy of AskVG) or edit the registry yourself.

If you decide to download, you will be presented with four files: Change the Caps Lock to CTRL, Change the Caps Lock to Shift, Disable Caps Lock and Restore Caps Lock.

All files are pretty self-explanatory, and all you need to do is run the one which suits you best. The changes won’t take place immediately. You’ll need to reboot, or at least log off and back on, to see them.

If you don’t like the changes, run the file Restore Caps Lock.

However, if you're the adventurous type and want to do things yourself, here’s how you do it: