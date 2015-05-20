What to expect at Google I/O 2015

As Google's IO 2015 draws closer, we're already getting tons of speculations on what the focus of the conference will be.

The conference is set to take place in San Francisco's Moscone Center on 28 and 29 May and Google has already revealed it will hold a two and a half hours long keynote on Day 1.

As always, Google is keeping busy creating new and exciting products, and this year's IO won't be any different as it will most definitely showcase some new gadgets they've come up with.

Here's what we're expecting to see:

Android M

Android 5 Lollipop might have not even reached your device, and the OS's reach in general might not be where Google wants it to be, but that won't stop the company from making a new OS.

There was a description of the upcoming Android OS in an Android at Work session, but was quickly pulled. But once you put something on the net, it stays there forever

Android Auto

As far as memory serves me (and I might be very wrong here), Google X was among the first to start working on a self-driving car. A demonstration of their achievements during the conference sounds very plausible.

Project Ara

Google’s modular phone project emerges every once in a while, only to disappear back into the vast depths of the internet. As Tech Radar says, a pilot program should launch in the second part of 2015 in Puerto Rico, but before that, it looks as there’ll be a Project Ara discussion during Day 2.

These are just some of the things we might expect during this year’s IO. Google has its hands full with Android, Android TV, Project Tango, Virtual reality and whatnot, so make sure you tune into the livestream and not miss a thing.

