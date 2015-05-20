A guide to mastering emojis: What's your Emoji IQ?

With Emojis being adopted at a much faster rate than any other 'language', a linguistics professor, together with TalkTalk Mobile, has conducted the first 'Emoji IQ' study to gauge whether a user fully-understands the meaning of the different icons.

Vyv Evans, linguistics professor at Bangor University, who helped with the study, said: "Emoji is the fastest growing form of language ever based on its incredible adoption rate and speed of evolution."

"As a visual language emoji has already far eclipsed hieroglyphics, its ancient Egyptian precursor which took centuries to develop."

The test has three choices on each of the 10 questions, where the goal is to pick the right emoji for a specific emotion. For example, in one question the user must distinguish a 'confused' face from an 'angry' face.

[full_width_ad]

The goal of the IQ test is to be an Emoji Master, which means that the taker of the test has the full understanding of the usage of emojis. Otherwise, you can land as an Emoji Enthusiast or a Beginner.

Currently, eight in 10 people use the emoji symbols to communicate, with the majority of the users, or 72 per cent, in the 18-to-25 age range.

How it hasn't been grasped by everyone, as 54 per cent of people over 40 admitted to being confused by the symbols, while a third avoid using them completely.

Take the test here to find out your emoji IQ and check out the video above for a guide to mastering emojis.