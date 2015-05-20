Popcorn Time hits the web, how long will it stay?

Popcorn Time managed to bypass most of the takedown efforts by movie and TV studios by hosting all content through peer-to-peer and creating an application instead of a website.

The developers of the free-to-use service are feeling confident after a few months of no takedown notices, launching a web based client for Popcorn Time with all of the movies from torrent distributors YTS and Coinado.

Instead of having to load up the application, users can type in the movie they want to watch and a web player automatically starts loading the movie. It doesn’t feature the Netflix-style UI that the app offers, instead having a search box and drop down menu.

We doubt the website will stay up for long, considering it is running on a .net domain and doesn’t seem to have any backup assurances. It is also not clear who on the Popcorn Time development team worked on the web client, it might be a side project.

Popcorn Time suffered a rather large blow with the shutdown of EZTV earlier this month. It lost the majority of its TV shows, and needs to find new torrent distributors to fill EZTV’s large hole—this is why the web client currently only shows movies.

It is also currently working on building its own distribution through peer-to-peer streaming, allowing it to create a walled garden for torrenting outside of the web. This might make it impossible to shut down Popcorn Time in the future.