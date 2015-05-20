Security cited as top challenge to enterprise mobility goals

More and more companies are turning to apps to improve business mobility, but 67 per cent cite security as the top challenge to achieving their goals.

This is among the findings of the 2015 Enterprise Mobility Report from app management specialist Apperian. Although security is the major challenge others include determining return on investment, lack of budget and reaching BYOD or unmanaged devices.

The most common reason for moving to mobile is improved business processes, given by 64 per cent of respondents. Increased user satisfaction and competitive advantage were both selected by 60 per cent of respondents.

Productivity apps are believed to have the greatest impact on return on investment, followed by field service apps, selling tools and HR apps. Custom-built apps specific to a particular industry may have a greater impact, but not all companies have such apps yet.

The survey also shows that many respondents don't believe they have enough visibility into how their apps are being used. Just over half of respondents can tell which apps are being used, while 48 per cent can see who is using them and 42 per cent can see how frequently apps are used.

Developing their own apps seems to be the key to successful mobile deployment. 65 per cent of those who were most satisfied with their mobility strategy had developed internally. Overall, 60 per cent of organisations have internally developed apps in place, compared with 42 per cent in the 2014 survey.

The report concludes that to take advantage of enterprise mobility companies need to: focus on their core business when developing apps, support business processes with internal development, invest in technology to manage their apps, develop an internal marketing program to drive app adoption, think of their users as customers and invest in analytics.

The full report is available to download from the Apperian website.

Photo Credit: lucadp/Shutterstock