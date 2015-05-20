Sony fires up dev studio for Project Morpheus in NW England

Sony is setting up a development studio in the north west of England which will produce games specifically for its upcoming virtual reality headset.

Eurogamer spotted job adverts for various staff to work on Project Morpheus in the studio.

The ads are all headed up by this spiel: “An exciting and rare opportunity to join an ambitious new studio to create original games exclusively for Project Morpheus, PlayStation's VR platform. Based in the North West of England, we aim to build a small but highly experienced team who want to build great games to showcase this exciting new immersive technology.”

Positions advertised include level designers, programmers, game designers, a character animator and lead artist.

Apparently the new outfit will be based in Manchester, but Sony is keeping tight lipped about any details for now. The company, when contacted by Eurogamer, would only say: "We are still in the early planning phase with this studio, and are currently focused on hiring the right team. We look forward to sharing more news and formal announcements in the near future."

Inside sources have also said that staff who were recently laid off from Evolution Studios (creator of the World Rally Championship and MotorStorm series, and most recently Driveclub) will be employed at the VR studio.

Project Morpheus is expected to emerge at some point next year, along with Oculus Rift, although the HTC Vive will beat both to the VR punch if it comes out as planned late this year.

