The Great Suspender extension cures Chrome of resource hogging

Once upon a time Internet Explorer was the most popular browser in the world, but Chrome came along to push it, and the other contender, Firefox, aside and take the title of the most used web surfing application.

Despite its popularity, though, there’s always been one niggle with the browser, namely the fact that (particularly with lots of tabs open) it can consume huge amounts of memory or CPU resources due to bugs like memory leaks and various other issues.

We’ve noticed for a year or two now that suddenly we’ll hear our processor fan spin up apparently for no reason, until we check Task Manager and find a Chrome process is using 99 per cent of CPU resources. Close the offending tab, and usage returns to normal…

Anyway, kudos to The Next Web which spotted a new Chrome extension by the name of The Great Suspender. This clever little add-on suspends tabs which are running in the background, only firing them up when you go to use the tab and click anywhere on the web page it’s displaying.

The developers note: “This reduces the number of dom elements on the page and ensures no memory leaks or excessive javascripts are running.”

It’s a neat solution, and offers a number of options such as a whitelist of exemptions of sites you don’t want to ever be suspended. Go grab the add-on here at the Chrome Store.