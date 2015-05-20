Tweets to start showing in Google mobile search results

From now on, when you search on Google, the engine will also display some tweets related to your search query.

The news was announced by Google via its official blog, and the company is bringing the feature to the Google app, as well as all mobile browsers.

How does it work? For example, typing the words Arsenal FC Twitter into the Google search via a smartphone or a tablet, will prompt you with the usual results. But above those there are now knowledge graph cards with tweets from the Arsenal FC Twitter profile.

This works not only for all famous individuals and big companies, but for basically everything else, as well. You can search for people, as well as events, using proper hashtags.

“If you heard today was Malcolm X’s birthday, you can ask the Google app and see what various people and organizations in the Twitter community are saying about it”, Google says.

To start, the feature will be launched on Google.com in English in the Google app (on Android and iOS) and on mobile browsers, rolling out gradually.

If you’ve not yet gotten the new feature, don’t panic, it will get to you eventually.

“We’re working on bringing it to more languages and to desktop, so stay tuned,” the company said.

Google and Twitter had a similar deal previously, but it ended in 2011 as Google ramped up its own social network Google+, The Verge writes in a report.

There's no word on whether these results will start showing up when you search Google on your desktop.