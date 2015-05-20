ViewSonic introduces 28in 4K monitor aimed at businesses

ViewSonic has revealed a new 4K monitor which is designed to cater for business users.

The VG2860MHL-4K is a 28in LED monitor with a 3840 x 2160 native resolution running at 60Hz, and featuring a 10-bit colour panel which meets industry standard up to 96% sRGB (the colours are very accurate, in other words). The device also has a swift response time of 2ms ensuring no ghosting or juddering when watching video (or playing games for that matter).

The 4K beast also offers a number of features including Picture-in-picture (PiP) and Picture-by-picture (PbP), the latter offering horizontal or vertical splits, and capable of display up to four video sources at once.

Ports include a DisplayPort 1.2 and Mini DisplayPort 1.2, along with HDMI and MHL ports, plus there are four USB ports and dual integrated speakers.

The monitor’s stand offers a whole range of adjustments – height, tilt, swivel and pivot – to ensure you can set the VG2860 up to be ergonomically sound on your desk. Flicker-free tech and a blue light filter both ensure comfortable viewing through the working day.

Claire Chuang, Product Marketing Manager at ViewSonic Europe, said: “Business users tend to use multiple monitors in their current setups, in finance trading, and even editorial sectors. UHD monitors negate the needs for complicated and often expensive setups by allowing them to be replaced with a single UHD monitor.

“With PC and monitor life cycles of 3 to 4 years, switching to a UHD monitor is a future proof choice that allows companies to save money for assets refresh. ViewSonic is harnessing two decades as a leader and innovator in displays to deliver a complete portfolio of Ultra HD monitors which focus on the needs of business users, such as comfort or the ability to multitask.”

The VG2860MHL-4K is out now priced at £443 inc VAT, with a four-year extended warranty.