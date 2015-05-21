Adblock Browser comes to Android smartphones

Adblock Plus, the maker of the popular ad-blocking tool for desktop web browsers is taking a major step today in offering similar services on mobile devices.

The company releases Adblock Browser for Android, which blocks ads while also offering features like the ability to block adware, boost browsing speed and save data and battery life.

Adblock Browser for Android is powered by the same popular ad-blocking tool that has been downloaded over 400 million times. The company claims that by blocking the annoying elements - which includes ads among other annoyances - it is able to speed up browsing as well as save data usage.

The company also touts the browser’s built-in safe browsing feature. Do note that ads are what keeps many websites you read and enjoy on the web floating. While we understand that there are websites that offer intrusive and annoying ads, there are a plenty of them that bestow rather acceptable adverts.

Adblock is offering you the ability to let those run on the websites you like by simply tapping the Menu icon > Settings > Acceptable Ads.

Adblock's release on Android - though still as a beta - is a big deal for a number of reasons. Until now, it has been incredibly difficult to block ads on Android devices. For that, users had to use tools that typically require them to root their devices. Adblock Browser doesn't involve such modifications.

"A complete Android browser app is a natural progression for us. In addition to blocking adware and obnoxious ads, we can offer faster browsing speeds, more efficient data use and even longer battery life. It’s a win-win for users across the globe", says Till Faida, co-founder of Adblock Plus.

You can download the app from Google Play Store. The link should work for you in a couple of minutes. Alternatively, you can also join the Adblock Browser beta Google+ community and sign up as a beta tester to get the app and faster updates from the company.