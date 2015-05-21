Apple hit by more iCloud issues

Apple is reportedly suffering global iCloud issues with several users taking to Twitter to complain of slow or completely unavailable services.
According to Apple's own system status page, the following services are affected:
- iCloud Drive
- iWork for iCloud beta
- Back to my Mac
- iCloud Keychain
- iCloud Mail
- Documents in the Cloud
- Find my iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac
- Photos
- iMovie Theater
- iCloud Account and Sign in
- iCloud Backup
The problems have so far lasted for approximately four and a half hours, starting at around 7.30 this morning and sill ongoing.
Down Detector has supported the reports, citing email (56 per cent), total blackout (28 per cent) and back-up (15 per cent) as the most reported problems.
This is not the first time Apple's iCloud service has been affected. It suffered a complete outage back in March which lasted for nearly an entire day and was also hacked in the infamous 'Fappening' scandal which resulted in naked photos of A-list celebrities being leaked online.
