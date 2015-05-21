Apple hit by more iCloud issues

Apple is reportedly suffering global iCloud issues with several users taking to Twitter to complain of slow or completely unavailable services.

According to Apple's own system status page, the following services are affected:

iCloud Drive

iWork for iCloud beta

Back to my Mac

iCloud Keychain

iCloud Mail

Documents in the Cloud

Find my iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac

Photos

iMovie Theater

iCloud Account and Sign in

iCloud Backup

The problems have so far lasted for approximately four and a half hours, starting at around 7.30 this morning and sill ongoing.

Down Detector has supported the reports, citing email (56 per cent), total blackout (28 per cent) and back-up (15 per cent) as the most reported problems.

This is not the first time Apple's iCloud service has been affected. It suffered a complete outage back in March which lasted for nearly an entire day and was also hacked in the infamous 'Fappening' scandal which resulted in naked photos of A-list celebrities being leaked online.

Have you been affected? Let us know in the comments.