Early Apple Watch sales prompt increased estimates from investors

The Apple Watch received mixed reviews from most pundits, but that hasn’t stopped high early sales of over five million.

Interest in the smartwatch is only growing, according to investment bank Morgan Stanley, estimating an increase to 36 million sales in 2015.

Morgan Stanley, along with most other investors, had a range of between 18 - 25 million sales in the first year. This was before the 60 per cent growth in interest after March, following the reviews and hands-on impressions were released.

Apple has also pushed a large marketing campaign for the Apple Watch, reportedly costing over £30 million. It has also sent out custom Apple Watch units to celebrities like Beyonce, Pharrell and Karl Lagerfeld to get more public reaction.

The Apple Watch Sport is the most popular option currently, with 55 per cent of customers going for the cheaper model without the sapphire crystal glass or stainless steel build. Only one per cent of customers have bought the Apple Watch Edition.

Apple still has its critics, but right now there is no major competition in the smartwatch market.

The Moto 360 is quite old, the LG Watch Urbane is too niche for most consumers and the major watchmakers TAG Heuer and Swatch are still working on their flagship product.