Egnyte unveils new Apple Watch-optimised enterprise mobile suite

According to research by IDC the number of enterprise applications optimised for mobile is set to quadruple by next year as businesses seek to improve workflow across the organisation.

Adaptive enterprise file services specialist Egnyte is unveiling its new enterprise mobile suite that's optimised for business users. It allows them to seamlessly access, manage and share online and offline data from both cloud and on-premises storage.

Available for Android, iOS and Windows as well as being optimised for the Apple watch, Egnyte enables users to seamlessly manage online and offline content, rename files, view high-res thumbnails and previews, and receive notifications when large files or folders are being uploaded and downloaded.

For administrators it’s easy to add new users and manage permissions for users and groups, all from mobile devices. Apple Watch users can manage offline files, monitor the status of uploads and downloads, and will soon be able to get notifications when files are edited or commented on by other team members.

"As we reinforce our mobile-first enterprise file services approach, it will be vital for organisations to provide employees with a full suite of enterprise-grade applications for secure access to any content in the cloud and on premises," says Rajesh Ram, chief customer officer and co-founder of Egnyte.

"Our enhanced mobile applications, with the addition of functionality for wearables including the Apple Watch, are able to combine a user-friendly experience for employees and contractors with enhanced security features IT can trust in today's always-on business environment".

Egnyte is available now from the Google Play store, from iTunes and from the Windows Phone app store.