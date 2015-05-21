Five benefits to driving hybrid cars

Your Ford Mondeo might achieve bigger speeds than some hybrid or electric cars, but the only place you're getting fast is a dirty, heated planet.

Condescending talk aside, the truth is that hybrid and electric cars are gaining ground, and even though classic, internal combustion engine cars still have a huge, loyal market, these cars are not to be taken lightly.

Especially with the push of an individual such as Elon Musk, these cars that run on clean and renewable sources of energy is something we’ll see in greater numbers in the future.

Driving hybrid vehicles has its benefits, and here are some of them:

Saves money

Gas prices oscillate at unknown frequencies, which is why it is extremely hard to plan your car’s gas into a monthly budget. With hybrid cars it’s much simpler; as it gives you more bang for your buck. Toyota’s hybrid car, Prius, is able to give 50 MPG, irrespective of terrain on which it is used. Honda Civic’s Hybrid and Ford Fusion’s hybrid vehicles provide approximately 40 MPG. Effectively, these cars require less than $1,400 each year for fuel.

Saves money again (this time on insurance)

Newlaunches.com says that insurance companies think hybrid cars are less prone to accidents, as they are slower and can’t achieve high speeds at which accidents are more frequent. That’s why insurance companies charge lower premiums for insuring hybrid cars.

Tax Incentives

Hybrid cars are on the rise, for two reasons: we never know when we’ll completely run out of oil; and these hybrids pollute our environment less. That’s why governments give certain tax incentives to encourage people into buying such vehicles.

Compatible Parts

There are very few hybrid car manufacturers today, despite its recent rise in popularity. That’s why the cars’ manufacturers use more or less common and readily compatible parts across all hybrid cars, irrespective of their maker and model.

Green World

Green is a very popular buzzword nowadays. It stands for being environmentally friendly, no matter what you do. That’s why they call these hybrid cars ‘green’ cars, as they use less gas. Therefore - they do not release harmful components from fossil fuels into the atmosphere, and they don’t warm up the world.