Have you heard of the Pixel Generation?

There's a great opinion on Forbes about a "lost generation“, and me being born in the same time as this generation, I can really relate to it.

As Forbes' Neil Herndon puts it, every unique time period has its own generation with distinct names.

The Lost Generation fought in the trenches during WWI. The Greatest Generation/ the GI Generation fought WWII. The Silent Generation or the Lucky Few were born between wars, and fought in Korea and a few in Vietnam. The Baby Boomers, those born from when the soldiers returned from WWII (including all those born up until the late 1950s). Generation X, all those born from the 1960s to the late 1970s. The Millennials, born between the late 1990s and the early 2000s, named for the transition to a new millennium.

But what about those born between the 1970s and the 1990s? He calls those The Pixel Generation, as they grew up playing video and computer games, at the time when computing power was so low all we could see were pixels.

But being technically limited in that way opened other oportunities – the games focused more about the content than the graphics, giving kids a chance to learn, as well as have fun. He goes on explaining how different games tought us different skills like time management, handling stressful situations, problem solving, etc. Hey – I am the part of the Pixel Generation, and I learned English through video games, enough for me.

He concludes that games are no longer like that. When you can Google everything and anything, learning through games lost its fun, so now it's all about graphics, graphics, graphics.

That's what makes the Pixel Generation great in its own right. We were brought up by video games, and we were tought things that are now of great use to us.

"So the debate can rage about which generation is the best. Each one has its merits. But when it comes to gaming, its the Pixel Generation that leads the way.“