Huawei hopes to dominate IoT industry with new operating system

Smartphone manufacturer Huawei has unveiled a new operating system that it hopes will be become the foundation for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry.

The Chinese firm showcased its Agile IoT architecture at an event in Beijing earlier this week, which included its new LiteOS software.

Agile IoT and LiteOS will provide hardware designers with a free and open standard to help them create IoT devices more easily. Huawei’s chief strategy and marketing officer William Xu believes that his company’s technology could help the IoT market reach its predicted level of growth.



"Standardizing infrastructure will foster the development of Internet applications, including 'IoT' applications," he said.

Smartphone firms are increasingly viewing mobile handsets as a key player in IoT development, with many of Huawei’s competitors releasing Internet of Things software of their own. Xiaomi unveiled its own app and smart home products earlier in the year, while Apple also has hopes that its HomeKit platform will become the default hub for connected devices.

Other technology heavyweights such as Intel, IBM and Google have also made attempts to enter the Internet of Things market. Although the number of IoT devices in the public consciousness is relatively small at the moment, the industry is predicted for huge growth over the next few years. Gartner predicts that there will be 26 billion connected devices by 2020.

As well as being known for their smartphones, Huawei also released its latest foray into the wearable market earlier this month. The TalkBand B2 includes a built-in gyroscope, Bluetooth connectivity and a POMLED touchscreen and a number of other features for around £170.

Huawei will be hoping that its smartwatch offering, alongside its developments in the IoT space, will help improve its brand recognition outside of its native China.

