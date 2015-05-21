iOS 9 set to feature more app bloatware

In March, a new app popped up on the iPhone through the iOS 8.1.3 update, allowing Apple Watch owners to customise their watch display and pair the two devices.

In typical Apple fashion, everyone else who didn’t purchase an Apple Watch was still forced to keep the app. Even though it only takes up a few megabytes, it is still a burden to keep on the iPhone, thrown into the growing ‘Apple apps I never use’ folder.

iOS 9 intends to bring another app that will affect a small amount of owners, but sit on every single iPhone that is updated. Home, the interface for interacting with all of the smart home devices that utilise the HomeKit API launched last year.

Apple has been working on HomeKit for 11 months, fine tuning the system to recognise multiple smart home devices and connect them, allowing each device to talk to the hub and one another.

Hundreds of smart home devices are reportedly ready to pair with an iPhone. Apple will announce Home at WWDC 2015 in June, alongside iOS 9 and some other software and services for customers.

Home will no doubt be an excellent app for fans of smart home devices, but for the millions of us that don’t have a smart home device, or own a device that is not compatible with HomeKit, it will be another app for the folder.

That might not be the only app either, if rumours of the relaunch of Beats Music, iTunes Radio in the UK, Apple Pay in the UK and an Internet TV service are true. That means four new apps, or two if Apple decides to consolidate Beats Music and iTunes Radio into iTunes.

iOS is getting chunky with all of the bloatware, to the point Android looks thin even with Samsung or HTC’s bloatware on top. Apple might think about allowing users to delete those apps someday, but we cannot see that happening in 2015.