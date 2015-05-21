Mercedes and Apple team up for navigation systems

Mercedes-Benz (MB) and Apple are teaming up to make navigation a door-to-door thing. A new 'companion' app from MB will take full advantage of the car's navigation system and Apple's Watch.

The MB Companion App will allow users to search for directions on the Apple Watch or on an iOS-powered device such as an iPhone and then initiate a full door-to-door navigation experience.

What that basically means is that once the user sets his or her route, first the Watch will navigate him to his car. Once the person is in the car, the vehicle’s navigation system takes over, helping the driver reach its target destination. After that, the Watch takes over again, leading the user directly to the door.

The destination that the driver selects on Apple Watch is passed to Mercedes-Benz Comand Online once the driver starts the vehicle, iAfrica writes in a report.

He or she then receives "safe and non-distracting" driving directions to the selected destination from the navigation system. When the driver parks and leaves the car, the Apple Watch provides walking directions to the final destination.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class and S-Class vehicles equipped with Comand Online will be able to work with the MB Companion App later this year, with further models expected to follow soon thereafter.

The German automaker said that by that time, the MB Companion App will also be updated, to give information on fuel level, range, maintenance code and odometer readings, all directly on the Apple Watch.