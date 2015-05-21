Microsoft launches Office for Android phone apps preview

Microsoft has announced that it has pushed out a preview version of Office apps for Android phones.

Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps have been out on Android tablets since the start of the year, but this is the first time they’ve been unleashed on handsets, tailored for smaller screens.

Of course, like the tablet apps these are optimised for touchscreens, but keep the familiar Office look and interface elements such as the ribbon. The apps allow you to view and edit documents and spreadsheets, offering integration with common cloud services including OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, SharePoint, Dropbox, Google Drive and Box.

Jared Spataro, general manager for the Office 365 marketing team, commented: “Bringing these apps to Preview first provides you with an early look at the apps, while enabling us to gather critical user feedback helping us shape and improve the app experience on a wide range of Android phones across the world.”

He added: “The feedback we received from the Office for Android tablet Preview in January was critical to ensuring a high quality and consistent Office experience across Android tablet devices. Thank you!”

To try out the preview version, you need to join the Office for Android community and become a tester. Follow Microsoft's instructions below...