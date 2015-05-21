Nintendo hires Bowser, but Mario is safe

You may have thought that the guy named Sam Sung who worked for Apple was a hilarious coincidence, but wait until you hear what Nintendo just did.

The Japanese consumer electronics company hired a man named Doug Bowser for an executive position in America. For those unfamiliar with the name, Bowser AKA King Koopa is the main antagonist of the Mario series made by none other than Nintendo.

The company decided to crack jokes at its own expense, announcing its new hire in a press release subtitled “Doug Bowser Brings Decades of Experience, Not Fire Breath, to New Role”.

Bowser was the vice president of global business planning at EA, and within Nintendo will be in charge of sales at the Japanese firm’s American arm. In the press release, Nintendo said Bowser is a name, “well-known in the Mushroom Kingdom”.

“Effective today, Doug Bowser (no relation to the King Koopa and Mario’s longtime nemesis) will oversee a variety of sales-related functions, including Sales, In-store Merchandising, Retail Strategy and Retail Marketing. He will play a key role in driving national sales strategies to generate demand and achieve revenue objectives across all of Nintendo’s product lines. Bowser also will manage Nintendo’s key retail customer relationships and will oversee retail marketing for the Nintendo World store in New York.”

On a related note, there have been rumours circulating around that DC is looking to hire Batman Bin Suparman for the position of CEO, CFO, President, Vice President and PR officer. IT Pro Portal wasn’t able to independently confirm or deny this rumour (protip: we're kidding).