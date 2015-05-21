Online and mobile ads number one security threat

Online and mobile advertising are the biggest security threats this year, says security software company Trend Micro.

In the company's latest report, named Bad Ads and Zero-Days: Reemerging Threats Challenge Trust in Supply Chains and Best Practices, it is said that adware on mobile devices is the top threat in the mobile category.

Trend Micro has identified a total of five million Android threats to date, but expects this number to rise to at least eight million before the year ends.

The worst part about zero-day exploits is that the victims don’t even need to visit a malicious site to get infected. They are related to advertising and, in particular, are being used on adverts in Adobe software.

In a report on ITPro.co.uk, Raimund Genes, CTO at Trend Micro said: "It is clear 2015 is shaping up to be noteworthy in terms of volume, ingenuity and sophistication of attacks... It is clear businesses and individuals alike need to be proactive in protecting against threats. As a business, how would your IT-Security policies look like in a Zero Trust Environment? An aggressive and different security posture is critical to keep financial, personal and intellectual property safe.”

“The question we have to ask is, ‘are we doing enough to protect ourselves from security threats? While we need to constantly update our systems to protect against new attacks, the first quarter of 2015 clearly showed we need to also watch out for older threats, and how no industry or system should feel exempt.”