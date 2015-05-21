Spotify introduces video content and new feature for joggers

Spotify is on another drive to increase its user base, with the Swedish streaming service now introducing video content alongside music, as well as other features such as a new tweak for fitness fans.

The big announcement, though, was the video clips which will be short bites of entertainment, news and the like, along with various podcasts, too. Spotify has signed deals to show content from the BBC, Comedy Central, Condé Nast Entertainment, ESPN, ABC, NBC, TED, Adult Swim and more.

There will also be original video content, such as ‘Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls Dance Move of the Day’ on offer, plus original stuff on the audio side like artist-presented radio shows.

Furthermore, Spotify Running (pictured above) is a new feature for those who like to run while listening to music on their mobile – this picks out music based on your listening history, and selects tracks which match the tempo of your jogging. Sounds like a pretty cool bonus for runners.

Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify, commented: “We’re bringing you a deeper, richer, more immersive Spotify experience. We want Spotify to help soundtrack your life by offering an even wider world of entertainment with an awesome mix of the best music, podcasts and video delivered to you throughout your day. And we’re just getting started.”

Things are looking rosy for Spotify of late, and following a new round of funding at the start of the month in which the service raised $380 million (£230 million), it was valued at no less than $8 billion (£5.3 billion).

