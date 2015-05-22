Apple leaks iPhone 6C image showing Touch ID sensor?

There has been another leak of an Apple smartphone – far from an unusual event in itself, except this time Cupertino is responsible for spilling the image itself.

The Guardian spotted the picture which popped up on the Apple Store, advertising a new charging dock with a lightning connector. Inside the dock was an iPhone 5C with a difference – rather than a home button, it appears to have a fingerprint scanner.

Several previous rumours have pointed to Apple bringing out a new budget iPhone this year, namely an updated version of the iPhone 5C with Touch ID on-board. This cheaper iPhone 6C (although how much cheaper it will be remains to be seen of course) will keep the 4in screen of the 5C, pleasing those who prefer a smaller handset to the larger phones which Apple brought out last autumn.

While including the fingerprint technology will obviously increase the price of the phone, Apple will of course want it on board to help push Apple Pay.

The rumour of the budget 6C was first unearthed by DigiTimes, whose sources claimed there will be an iPhone 6S and 6S Plus coming out later this year using the A9 chip, with the low-end 6C version using an A8 chip.

However, the real question for us is: will Apple actually pitch this phone at a truly wallet friendly price, unlike the iPhone 5C, which was merely a little cheaper on launch (although it was knocked down further when the 8GB model emerged).

Image Credit: The Guardian