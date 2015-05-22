Apple to unveil iPhone 6S in just three months?

The latest news on the iPhone launch front is the Apple will be revealing its new smartphones earlier than usual – in fact, Cupertino will be unveiling the new devices before the summer is out.

Mac Rumors reports that this is all according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has said that Apple will launch the iPhone 6S in August, rather than the usual September reveal.

The new phones will then subsequently be launched in September.

Apparently Ming-Chi Kuo’s research note also stated that the vast majority of these new iPhone models will be produced by Foxconn – 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the handsets, in fact.

There have been previous rumours that Apple is planning to launch three different models of iPhone this year: the iPhone 6S, the larger phablet version, and a wallet-friendly iPhone 5C refresh that keeps the smaller 4in screen and adds a fingerprint scanner.

Last week, Ming-Chi Kuo spilled a considerable amount of gossip on exactly what tech will be on board Apple’s upcoming smartphones. As we’ve heard with previous speculation, he said Apple was going to add Force Touch (the tech seen in the Apple Watch which allows the user to use lighter and heavier presses of the screen to register different functions).

The analyst also said that the iPhone 6S Plus would be designed with a stronger chassis to avoid any potential ‘bendgate’ issues, and it would have an upgraded 12 megapixel camera (a long-awaited shift up from 8 megapixels, which Apple has stuck with since the iPhone 5), and an improved touch ID scanner.