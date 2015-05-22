EE announces new Power Bar scheme for the Glastonbury Festival

EE has announced that it is bringing what it claims is the world’s largest festival phone charging service to Glastonbury this year.

The service is built around EE’s popular Power Bar, and once their bar has run out juice, those at the music festival will be able to head on over to a Power Bar exchange point.

There will be two of these on the Glastonbury site, and they will allow festival goers to swap their bar for a fully charged replacement. EE says it will be able to facilitate in excess of 200,000 Power Bar swaps at the festival.

Note that those wishing to use the scheme must have an official EE Power Bar from 2015, and must also register for a wristband before June 7 – this band entitles the owner to one swap per day of the festival.

If you’re an EE customer who doesn’t have a power bar – which is understandable, due to the stock issues we’ve heard plenty about – then apparently some bars are being put aside for Glastonbury visitors who register their interest. However, EE still mentions that this is subject to stock availability.

This service doesn’t replace the EE Recharge tent, which will still be there and free for anybody to use, although of course there may be a bit of a queue.

Spencer McHugh, Director of Brand at EE, said: “Our Power Bar phone charging initiative began at Glastonbury in 2014 and proved so popular that we launched it last month as a year-round loyalty scheme for all customers. We received over a million requests in just four days, so to say there is huge demand for this simple charging solution is an understatement, and at festivals the need for a fully-charged phone is even greater.

“Last year, we know customers uploaded the equivalent of 1.5 million pictures during the festival and downloaded 2.5 terabytes of data, which is the same as 650,000 headlining tracks. To meet this demand we are rolling out the EE Power Bar swap scheme on an unprecedented scale. For us, this is just the next step in making the UK’s best-loved festival even better connected.”