Fitbit leads the charge as sports wearables gather momentum

Fitbit seems to be coming out the other side after a tough time in the wearable arena as new figures from analyst firm Canalys show that it has sold 7 million fitness band the first quarter of 2015, not even including its clip-on trackers.

This number means the fitness tracker manufacturer is the top seller within the quarter, the Canaly report further revealed.

Fitbit also said that it has sold over 21 million trackers to-date. Following Fitbit's top sales is Xiaomi's $20 Mi Band, with over 1 million devices sold.

This data is supported by another report published this week by Argus Insights, which says that Fitbit has 68 per cent share of the fitness tracker market and it has even grown since February 2015.

However, Argus states that as Fitbit goes public on the New York Stock Exchange, its market share will be brought down to less than 50 per cent of the whole wearables space. This is mainly due to the fact that Fitbit only has one sports smartwatch, the Surge, and the recent release of the Apple Watch.

While Fitbit has led the wearables sales, the fitness wearable industry in general is gaining ground, too, as Canalys estimates that fitness tracker sales have increased 150 per cent year-on-year.