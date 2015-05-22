Google includes ‘Buy’ feature in YouTube ads

Google is looking to improve its YouTube revenue streams by adding a “Buy” option to the service’s video ads.

The new feature is called TrueView and Google claims that it has already provided an uplift in sales during preliminary trials.

“To connect the dots between the moment a person watches a video and the moment they decide to make a purchase, today we’re introducing a new feature called TrueView for shopping that makes it easy for viewers to get more information on your products and click to buy,” Google explained in a blog post.



The search engine giant has also ensured that the features works across mobile devices, with these platforms making up 50 per cent of all YouTube views.

TrueView promises to make life a lot easier for advertisers due to the integration of Google Merchant Center. Advertisers simply have to link their campaign to a Merchant Center feed in order for products to be added to their adverts. Products will be customised based on the user’s geographical location and demographic info.

According to Google, TrueView is working well so far. WayFair, a home goods retailer, has seen revenue per impression increase by a factor of three, while beauty firm Sephora saw a 54 per cent boost to ad recall.

Both Google and its video platform YouTube are two of the most popular websites on the Internet, but driving revenue from these sites is not always straightforward. Advertising is the dominant source of income and it seems Google is looking at new opportunities in this space. Reports earlier this week suggested that it was considering adding a “Buy” option to its search results.

No changes to Google’s search results have been formally announced, but the TrueView feature should be launching other the coming months.

