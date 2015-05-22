Google reportedly working on an Internet of Things platform

If there wasn’t already enough Internet of Things platforms, Google is reportedly planning to announce another at Google I/O next week. Codenamed ‘Brillo’, the platform will run a lightweight version of Android, capable of powering devices with under 128MB of RAM.

Having the Android ecosystem should allow developers to make applications and programs with ease, instead of opting into a new platform entirely from a company like Qualcomm, IBM or Cisco, three providers looking for headway in the market.

Considering Google already has a smart home platform with ‘Works with Nest’, it is in a good position to become the major Internet of Things platform.

Internet of Things differs from the common idea of smart home, where devices will connect to a mobile and relay information back and forth. The Internet of Things platform is even smarter, relaying information into a cloud, where all other connected devices can take this information and run new commands.

The overarching goal is to create a platform capable of automating the entire process. Say, in the smart home world, when the owner wakes up the bed tells the blinds to open, the kettle to start brewing and the TV to turn onto the news channel. All of this would be done through the Internet of Things cloud.

The potential in the business world is even larger, if certain parts of a business can be fully automated it could save companies millions in human costs, alongside removing most of the errors that happen inside a supply chain.

Google has shown it is prepared to invest billions into the Internet of Things world, acquiring Nest Labs and Dropcam, but now it needs a platform capable of housing all of these devices and allowing developers the freedom to create.