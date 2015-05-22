Outlook.com gets great new features

Microsoft has yesterday announced major changes to Outlook.com, including a refined inbox, new ways to collaborate and an upgraded calendar to name a few.

The new update, which introduces the Office 365-based infrastructure to Outlook.com, already started to roll out to a “small group of customers”.

The company has also announced other innovations coming soon, but in the meantime, here is a breakdown of the new features:

Clutter— Clutter works on your behalf, sorting messages you’re likely to ignore into a separate folder, so you can focus on what matters. The more you use Outlook.com, the better Clutter gets. You can help train Clutter by dragging messages in or out of the Clutter folder and you can turn it on or off depending on your preferences.

Search Suggestions and Refiners—Suggestions put the people you communicate with and the content in your mailbox at your fingertips when searching for content. Refiners let you pivot your search results based on the sender, folder, date received and attachments. Highlighting has also been added, making it easy to spot your search terms within the results.

New themes—A total of 13 new themes have been added, with graphic designs.

Link preview—Pasting a link into your message makes Outlook.com automatically generate a rich preview to give your recipients a peek into the contents of the destination. It works great with any webpag.

Inline images—Copy and paste images directly into the body of your message, right where you want them.

Pop-out read and compose—Messages pop out into new windows.

Pins and Flags—Pins are now folder specific, great for anyone who uses folders to organize their email. Quickly find and manage your flagged items with inbox filters or the new Task module, accessible from the app launcher.

Add-ins—Announced earlier this month at Build, add-ins appear while you’re reading or composing a message and are designed to help you complete the task at hand. In addition to the Bing Maps, My Templates and Suggested Meetings add-ins that are built-into Outlook.com, third-party add-ins are on the way from Uber, Boomerang and PayPal.