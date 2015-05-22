Russia planning to block Google, Facebook and Twitter

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has contacted Google, Facebook and Twitter, alerting them on the possibility of future bans, if it does not work with the Russian government on its blogger and censorship Internet laws.

Roskomnadzor claims due to encryption on all three services, alongside not working with the Russian government handing over information, the three companies could lose access to the 35 million and growing Internet users in the country.

Russia’s blogger laws force anyone with over 3,000 readers per day to have their identity verified by an official registration process. Failure to comply will result in a shut down.

The law was enacted a few years ago, following a series of protests against Vladimir Putin’s government. Bloggers online were noted as a key part of the organisation for protest or riot, by telling a large amount of people where and when to meet.

The Russian government is also allowed to block websites that go against the government without caution, but Google, Facebook and Twitter all incorporate encryption technology to make one page or site impossible to remove.

Even though the Kremlin has issues policing the Internet, it is investing more time into tools and people to make sure nothing happens without the authorisation of the government.

This is worrying, especially when Russia also has plans to create government-built servers for Internet companies. Any company that hires engineers inside Russia would have to use these servers for Russian people, which the government could monitor more heavily.