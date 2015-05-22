Samsung Galaxy S6 is falling well short in terms of sales

Apparently Samsung is set for yet more smartphone misery, as the company’s latest flagship handsets haven’t made the impact they were expected to.

The Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge were expected to rack up major sales this year, following some impressive improvements and much critical acclaim. There was buzz about record pre-orders in Korea and the States, and elsewhere for that matter, and the camera scooped awards as the best ever seen on a smartphone.

Indeed, Samsung set itself a target of 70 million units sold by the end of this year, but despite the high hopes and much praise, it seems the S6 is falling short of those numbers in terms of actual sales.

Forbes spotted that Yonhap, a Korean news agency, had spoken to a top-level Samsung exec who confirmed that the Galaxy S6 and its Edge sibling had only managed to sell 10 million units in the first month.

Of course, that might not sound too bad, but bear in mind that the initial month on the shelves always sees a high volume of sales, and then things slow down – meaning Samsung is very unlikely to be able to achieve 70 million by the time Christmas rolls around.

In comparison, the Galaxy S5, which was much criticised for its failure to sell as much as its predecessor the S4, took 25 days to reach the 10 million mark, slowing down considerably after that.

If the Galaxy S6 can only roughly equal the S5’s performance, then Samsung is going to have a big disappointment on its hands, particularly given how hard the company has worked on this new flagship, and how well it has been received.

In its last fiscal report, Samsung revealed a huge drop in earnings, no less than 40 per cent – but the firm insisted we’d see a turning point next quarter due to the Galaxy S6 going on sale. While the figures will certainly be up, Samsung’s prospects suddenly seem much shakier.